Transparent Wood: A Future Material with Versatile Applications

Transparent wood, initially discovered botanist Siegfried Fink in 1992, is gaining attention from researchers worldwide for its unique properties and potential applications. While Fink’s original intention was to observe the inner workings of woody plants without dissection, researchers like Lars Berglund and his team at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden are now exploring the material’s use as an alternative to transparent plastic. The University of Maryland is also investigating ways to harness the strength of wood for unconventional purposes.

Transparent wood is created removing or modifying the glue-like substance called lignin that holds the cells of wood together, resulting in a milky-white skeleton of hollow cells. To achieve transparency, the air pockets within the cells are filled with a substance like epoxy resin that has a similar refractive index to the cell walls. The resulting material is not only transparent but also surprisingly strong. In fact, transparent wood has been found to be three times stronger than transparent plastics like Plexiglass and ten times tougher than glass.

One potential application for transparent wood is in the production of super-strong smartphone screens and soft, glowing light fixtures. Additionally, its strength and insulating properties make it an attractive candidate for architectural features such as windows. Transparent wood could help buildings retain heat or keep it out more effectively than glass, thereby improving energy efficiency. Researchers have also experimented with incorporating phase-change materials into transparent wood to enhance its thermal properties for energy-efficient buildings.

While transparent wood is currently limited to thin sheets, ongoing research and development aim to expand its capabilities and thickness. French company Woodoo is already utilizing a similar lignin-removing process to create wood screens for various applications, including car dashboards and advertising billboards. As the field progresses, transparent wood has the potential to revolutionize multiple industries and provide sustainable alternatives to traditional materials like plastic and glass.