The Future of TV on Smartphones: Government Pushes for Live Broadcast Technology

Smartphone makers in India could soon be required to equip their devices with technology that allows them to receive live TV signals without relying on cellular networks. The Indian government is considering implementing a policy that mandates the integration of ATSC 3.0 technology, which enables precise geo-locating of TV signals and offers high-quality picture transmission. While ATSC 3.0 has gained popularity in North America, Samsung and Qualcomm have reportedly voiced their opposition to including the technology in their smartphones.

The introduction of ATSC 3.0 would require hardware changes, leading to increased device costs. According to reports, smartphone prices could be pushed up $30 per device as additional components must be added to support the technology. This has raised concerns about potential negative impacts on existing manufacturing plans and consumer affordability.

Smartphone brands and telecom gear makers, including Samsung, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia, have jointly expressed their reservations in a letter to India’s communication ministry. They argue that integrating direct-to-mobile broadcasting may negatively affect battery performance and cellular reception.

The proposal is currently under discussion and may not be implemented. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), an industry association representing smartphone makers such as Apple, Xiaomi, and Oppo, has also opposed the inclusion of ATSC 3.0. They point out that no major handset maker globally currently supports the technology.

The government’s push for live TV broadcast technology on smartphones aims to alleviate congestion on telecom networks caused high video consumption. By enabling smartphones to receive TV signals directly, the burden on cellular networks can be reduced.

While the adoption of digital TV broadcasts on smartphones has been limited in other countries like South Korea and the US, the Indian government remains determined to explore potential solutions to network congestion challenges.

