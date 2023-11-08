New Government Proposal Aims to Boost Live TV Broadcasts on Smartphones

The Indian government is considering a new policy that would make it compulsory for smartphone manufacturers to include technology enabling live TV reception without relying on cellular networks. The proposed technology, known as ATSC 3.0, offers high-quality picture and precise geo-locating capabilities for TV signals. Though popular in North America, major players in the industry, Samsung and Qualcomm, have expressed their reluctance to integrate this technology into their devices.

Existing smartphones in India would require hardware modifications to support ATSC 3.0, resulting in increased manufacturing costs. Reports suggest that incorporating compatibility with the new technology could raise the price of each device $30, as additional components would need to be included. Concerns have also been raised about potential disruption to existing manufacturing plans.

Leading smartphone brands and telecom equipment manufacturers, including Samsung, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia, have jointly expressed their reservations about the proposal. They argue that integrating direct-to-mobile broadcasting may negatively impact battery performance and cellular reception on smartphones.

While discussions surrounding the government’s proposal are ongoing, its implementation remains uncertain. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), an industry association representing smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Xiaomi, and Oppo, had previously sent a similar letter expressing concerns about the technology. Recognizing the lack of global support for ATSC 3.0 among major handset makers, ICEA emphasized that introducing unproven and internationally unaccepted technology would disrupt the pace of domestic manufacturing.

The government’s motivation behind this proposal lies in mitigating network congestion caused high video consumption. By enabling live TV broadcasts on smartphones, the reliance on existing cellular networks for streaming media content could be reduced.

India’s smartphone sector has previously contested policy proposals, including plans to make devices compatible with a domestic navigation system and mandatory security testing for handsets.

