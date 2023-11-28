Why Roman Reigns is not coming to WWE?

Breaking News: Roman Reigns Not Returning to WWE

In a shocking turn of events, it has been confirmed that Roman Reigns, the beloved WWE superstar, will not be making a comeback to the wrestling ring. This news has left fans around the world in a state of disbelief and has sparked numerous questions about the future of Reigns and his career. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this unexpected decision and address some frequently asked questions.

Why is Roman Reigns not coming back to WWE?

The primary reason for Roman Reigns’ absence from WWE is his ongoing battle with leukemia. In October 2018, Reigns announced that he was relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship to focus on his health. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment and has been in remission. However, it appears that Reigns and his medical team have decided that it is in his best interest to continue prioritizing his health and recovery over returning to the demanding world of professional wrestling.

What is leukemia?

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. It causes an abnormal production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting infections. Treatment for leukemia often involves chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation.

Will Roman Reigns ever return to WWE?

While it is impossible to predict the future, Reigns has expressed his desire to return to the WWE in the past. However, given the nature of his illness and the toll it takes on the body, it is uncertain when or if he will be able to make a full-time comeback. Reigns’ health and well-being should remain the top priority, and fans should support his decision to focus on his recovery.

What does this mean for WWE?

Roman Reigns’ absence undoubtedly leaves a void in the WWE roster. As one of the company’s top stars, his presence was felt both in and out of the ring. However, WWE has a talented roster of wrestlers who will continue to entertain fans and deliver thrilling matches. The show must go on, and WWE will undoubtedly adapt and showcase the incredible talent they have at their disposal.

While the news of Roman Reigns not returning to WWE may be disappointing for fans, it is crucial to remember that his health and well-being should always come first. Let us support Reigns in his journey towards recovery and hope for his eventual return to the squared circle.