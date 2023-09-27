Princess Charlene of Monaco Opens Up About Her Private Life and Marriage

Princess Charlene of Monaco has given a rare interview, speaking out about her private life and addressing rumors about her marriage to Prince Albert. In an interview with South African outlet News24, the 45-year-old royal explained why she chose to delete her Instagram account, sparking speculation about the state of their relationship.

The reason for deleting her account, according to Charlene, is to protect the privacy of their eight-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. She expressed her desire to shield them from the pressures of public life, adding that she is grateful they will always have each other.

Addressing the rumors of tension in her marriage, Princess Charlene stated that she does not know where they originated but finds them “tiring and exhausting.” She dismissed the speculation and emphasized her commitment to her relationship with Prince Albert.

Charlene also discussed her journey back to health after suffering a serious ear, nose, and throat infection that left her stranded in South Africa for several months during the pandemic. She shared how she is taking care of herself, mentioning regular walks and expressing her desire to return to swimming training to regain energy and strength.

The former Olympic swimmer retired from professional swimming in 2011, but she continued training at least three times a week. Ahead of her wedding to Prince Albert, she made changes to her training routine, cutting out weight training and focusing on stretching for a leaner physique.

Sport has played a significant role in shaping Princess Charlene’s personality, instilling in her drive, discipline, and humility. She collapsed in September 2020 due to complications from her ongoing ear, nose, and throat infection but has since recovered and is feeling stronger.

Overall, Princess Charlene’s interview offers a glimpse into her private life, emphasizing her dedication to her family and her determination to maintain their privacy. Despite the rumors, she reassures the public that her marriage to Prince Albert remains strong.

