Pluto TV’s Personal Touch: Bridging the Gap Between Algorithms and Humanity

In the fiercely competitive streaming industry, personalized content recommendations have become the norm. However, Pluto TV refuses to rely solely on algorithms for its programming choices. With its recent fall campaign, aptly named “Programmed Humans,” the Paramount-owned streaming service aims to remind viewers of the real people behind the scenes who curate its lineup of channels and categories.

With a touch of creativity and humor, Pluto TV’s commercials bring to life the diverse group of programmers responsible for the content viewers enjoy. From a true-crime enthusiast crashing through a window to a sci-fi geek donning an authentic Star Trek costume, these fictional characters loosely represent the real programmers employed Pluto TV. Val Kaplan, Pluto TV’s global SVP and head of consumer marketing, emphasizes the importance of the human element in the streaming experience. While leveraging data and AI, the campaign seeks to highlight the unique creativity and passion of the programmers who shape the platform.

Pluto TV’s fall campaign is a global effort that spans various marketing channels, including linear TV, digital, radio, and out-of-home platforms. It follows a previous marketing initiative featuring Drew Barrymore, known for her daytime talk show content on the platform. The new campaign builds on the previous messaging and aims to establish an emotional connection with viewers. Kaplan believes that in a rapidly expanding streaming landscape, differentiating oneself in a genuinely human way is crucial.

While the human touch takes center stage, Pluto TV doesn’t completely disregard data and technology. The streaming service still relies on platform data to identify the most suitable genres for its ads. Additionally, for an authentic experience, an actor had to be specifically cast for the streamer’s sci-fi commercial, requiring them to fit into an original Star Trek suit borrowed from the franchise managers.

As the competition intensifies and the cost of ad-free streaming rises, Pluto TV is poised to make its mark. With more marketing campaigns on the horizon, the streaming service aims to capture the attention of viewers looking for a personalized and human-curated streaming experience.



