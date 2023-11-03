Pluto Anime: Unlikely to Return for Season 2 on Netflix

The anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s popular manga, Pluto, has gained immense popularity on Netflix since its release in 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting for news about a potential second season. However, it seems highly unlikely that we will see the anime return for another installment. Here’s why.

Pluto is a Japanese sci-fi anime series based on the manga of the same name Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. The series is a collaboration between animation studios Genco, Tezuka Productions, and M2, and it has garnered a dedicated fan base since its debut.

While Pluto has received positive reviews and has made it into the top ten lists of various countries, it has not yet achieved the recognition necessary to secure a second season. The lack of global prominence in non-English-speaking territories during its first week of release is a significant factor that makes its renewal uncertain.

The primary reason why Pluto is unlikely to return for a second season is that the anime has already covered all the source material from the manga. The original Pluto manga, consisting of sixty-five chapters published between 2003 and 2009, has been completely adapted into the anime. The creator of the manga, Naoki Urasawa, has not worked on a sequel since its conclusion. Therefore, there is no existing material for the production team to base a second season on.

If a second season were to happen, it would require the writers, Heisuke Yamashita and Tatsurou Inamoto, to come up with a completely new and original story. While this is not entirely impossible, it would be a departure from the existing manga and could potentially result in a different storyline and direction for the anime.

In conclusion, although fans may be hoping for a second season of Pluto, the anime’s future on Netflix remains uncertain. While the series has gained popularity, it is unlikely that it will return due to the lack of source material and the need for an entirely new story. Only time will tell if we will get to see more of this beloved anime.

FAQs

Is there a chance of Pluto returning for a second season on Netflix?

As of now, the chances of Pluto returning for a second season on Netflix are slim. The anime has already covered all the source material from the manga, and the creator has not worked on a sequel.

What is the reason behind Pluto’s unlikely renewal?

The primary reason for Pluto’s unlikely renewal is that the anime has fully adapted the entire manga series. Without new source material, it is challenging to continue the story.

Could the writers create an original story for a second season?

It is possible for the writers to create a brand-new and original story for a second season of Pluto. However, this would result in a departure from the existing manga and could significantly alter the direction of the anime.