Upgraded Outlook and Increased Price Target Boost Pinterest Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) experienced a surge in its stock price as RBC Capital upgraded the company and raised its price target. The move signifies growing potential for the social media platform, particularly in the realm of advertising.

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson expressed his optimism upgrading Pinterest from Sector Perform to Outperform and raising the price target from $32 to $46. Erickson highlighted Pinterest’s significant potential for growth in both intent and impulse-based advertising spaces, while acknowledging the competition among rivals in these areas.

One key advantage for Pinterest is the perceived importance of direct links in driving conversions and value for advertisers. Erickson praised the company’s improved attribution and reporting capabilities through the implementation of direct links. By enhancing these features, Pinterest can offer advertisers a valuable tool for optimizing their campaigns.

Another positive factor for Pinterest is the threefold increase in Amazon 3p ads, which now claim a larger share of total ads. Erickson believes that this trend bodes well for Pinterest, as it indicates a likely push for higher CPMs (cost per thousand impressions) in the face of potential adverse changes in advertiser spending.

Moreover, Pinterest stands to benefit from Amazon’s scenario of increased demand for ads compared to supply. This situation suggests that advertisers may divert their attention and investment towards Pinterest, further strengthening the platform’s position within the advertising industry.

Overall, the upgraded outlook and increased price target from RBC Capital have brought renewed enthusiasm for Pinterest’s growth prospects. The company’s focus on improving attribution and reporting capabilities, along with the favorable advertising landscape, positions Pinterest to capitalize on its potential for further expansion.

Shares of Pinterest closed 1.29% higher at $35.36 following this positive development, indicating investors’ confidence in the platform’s future success.