Pinterest Offers Unique Opportunity for Holiday Campaign Success

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and advertisers and retailers are finding success on the popular platform Pinterest. Unlike other social media platforms, Pinterest users come to the site with a shopping mindset. More than half of Pinners use the platform specifically to shop, and they engage with shoppable content at an accelerated rate.

To take advantage of this engaged audience, Pinterest provides five tips for successful holiday campaigns:

1. Implement a Full-Funnel Strategy: Conversion rates are twice as high when ads are seen across the upper and lower funnel. Pinterest supports the entire shopping journey, allowing you to move customers from discovery to consideration to decision in one place.

2. Use Innovative Ad Formats: Pinterest offers a range of new ad formats to increase exposure and engagement. Premiere Spotlight is a high-impact video ad placement that maximizes reach, while Showcase and Quiz ads allow users to explore your brand in-depth.

3. Integrate Ecommerce: Pinterest’s product catalogues are a valuable tool for growing on the platform. Brands that utilize the catalogues see a significant increase in attributed checkouts. The platform also offers native applications for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce to streamline integration.

4. Utilize Trends Tool: The Trends tool allows advertisers to understand what audiences are searching for and shape their campaigns accordingly. With insights into engagement and seasonal trends, you can tailor your content to meet user demand and increase campaign efficiency.

5. Align Marketing Calendars: Aligning your content and marketing calendars with Pinterest’s shopping patterns can boost brand awareness and increase conversion rates. By targeting users when they are actively looking to buy, you can optimize your campaigns for success.

Don’t wait any longer to kickstart your holiday campaigns on Pinterest. The platform provides a unique opportunity to reach an engaged audience ready to make purchases. So get your brand in front of Pinners and make this holiday season a success.

