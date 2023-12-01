The Evolution of Personal Branding: Insights from Maria Wade

In the fast-paced digital era, the question arises: is personal branding still relevant? While some argue that oversharing and privacy concerns have rendered personal branding obsolete, Maria Wade, General Manager of Sköna Europe, holds a different perspective. She believes that personal branding remains crucial for leaders in today’s ever-changing market.

Maria’s career path has taken her through various marketing roles, including a notable tenure at LinkedIn. This experience shaped her understanding of branding and leadership within the creative industry. As she transitioned to her current role at Sköna, Maria identified a prevalent gap between a company’s perceived identity and its external communication. Bridging this gap has become her mission at the Silicon Valley-born Swedish agency.

Reflecting on her time at LinkedIn, Maria highlights the shift from content production to the establishment of a unique voice on platforms like LinkedIn. Thriving entities on LinkedIn have successfully differentiated themselves maintaining a consistent tone of voice. Defining one’s voice is crucial for effectively engaging the desired audience in today’s crowded digital space.

In light of constrained marketing budgets in 2023, Maria emphasizes the need for B2B brands to reassess and fortify their brand foundations. Before diving into lead generation strategies, companies should explore new avenues to bring in fresh leads. This involves strengthening the brand’s foundation and reinvigorating lead generation efforts.

For long-term success, Maria stresses the importance of internal alignment and a comprehensive understanding of a company’s brand essence. Conveying a consistent brand message externally becomes challenging without a solid internal foundation.

Looking ahead to 2024, Maria underscores the significance of engaging potential customers who are not actively in the market. Sustained online presence and prolonged engagement with the wider audience are essential. Patience is key in building relationships and establishing connections with potential customers over time.

To enhance personal branding efforts, strategic utilization of platforms like LinkedIn is indispensable. Maria highlights the role of management as the voice of a company, emphasizing the need for authenticity and personality in projecting a persona externally. Senior executives can empower themselves through brand ambassador programs on LinkedIn, establishing a corporate presence and sharing valuable industry insights.

As Maria embarks on her new role at Sköna, she looks forward to continuous learning and engaging with a creative team. She aims to contribute to clients’ brand development journeys from inception to ongoing progress.

In conclusion, personal branding remains invaluable for leaders in navigating the complexities of today’s business landscape. Strategic vision, authentic communication, and sustained engagement are the building blocks for resilient and successful brands.

