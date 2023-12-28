Jeremy Allen White’s Resemblance to Gene Wilder Sparks Rumors of Grandfather Connection

Jeremy Allen White, the Golden Globe-nominated actor from the hit series The Bear, has been the subject of rumors suggesting that he is the grandson of the late Gene Wilder. While the two actors share a striking resemblance, the claims have been debunked.

Gene Wilder, known for his iconic roles in movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was born in 1933 and passed away in 2016. While he was old enough to be White’s grandfather, he was not. Wilder had only one child, a daughter named Katharine Wilder, with his ex-wife Mary Joan Schutz.

So, where did the rumor originate? Snopes investigated the matter and uncovered that online ads using clickbait headlines and photos of the two actors fueled the speculation. The ads suggested a resemblance and falsely claimed that Wilder was White’s father or grandfather.

To set the record straight, Snopes reached out to Jordan Walker-Pearlman, Wilder’s nephew and a filmmaker, who confirmed that there is no familial connection between White and Wilder. While acknowledging the resemblance and expressing admiration for White’s talent, Walker-Pearlman clarified that they are not related.

White himself is aware of the comparisons and finds them amusing. He has embraced the nickname “Ketamine Gene Wilder” and appreciates the similarities between himself and the legendary actor. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, White confirmed that he is not related to Wilder and expressed his love for the actor’s work, particularly the film “Young Frankenstein.”

The rumors surrounding White and Wilder’s connection highlight the power of online misinformation and how easily it can spread. Despite the lack of truth behind these claims, the resemblance between the two actors continues to capture people’s attention.