The Rise of TikTok: Younger Audiences Consuming TV and Movies in Short Video Clips

An emerging trend on TikTok reveals that many users are now watching entire TV episodes, series, and movies in short video clips on the popular shortform video app. Some users even engage in this activity multiple times a week, spending hours at a time. While most of the accounts posting these clips are technically pirating content, NBCUniversal’s Peacock has embraced the trend uploading full episodes of their series, “Killing It” and “Love Island USA,” to capture the attention of younger audiences who are enthralled TikTok’s powerful algorithm.

This trend emphasizes the growing primacy of mobile devices over traditional TV screens. Mobile usage already dominates screen time for U.S. adults, surpassing connected TV (CTV) and other connected devices. Time spent with digital video has exceeded TV time for the first time this year, largely driven the popularity of streaming services viewed on CTV devices. Furthermore, the rise of social video viewing, particularly on TikTok, has played a significant role in this shift.

TikTok has experienced tremendous growth, surpassing YouTube in average time spent per day among U.S. adults. While it still lags behind Netflix, the gap is closing as Netflix usage plateaus. These usage trends indicate that video consumption on social media platforms, specifically TikTok, is approaching parity with traditional video entertainment consumed through subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) or free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services.

SVOD and social media platforms now directly compete for user attention, even within the same viewing session. Viewers often report watching TikTok on their smartphones while having TV shows on in the background. The phenomenon of “second-screening” has become more prevalent among Gen Z and millennials, with mobile device screens rivaling traditional TV screens for the user’s primary focus.

The rise of short video-centric platforms, such as TikTok and Meta’s Reels, has transformed social media into a more video-oriented experience, aiming to compete with TikTok’s growing dominance. Entertainment preferences among Gen Z and millennials have also shifted, with less emphasis on watching TV shows or movies compared to older generations. These younger audiences feel a stronger sense of community engagement while consuming user-generated content.

So why are people drawn to watching TV and movies in short clips on TikTok? Some users enjoy the interactive nature of TikTok, where they can read and leave comments on the videos they watch. Additionally, TikTok’s algorithm surfaces content, eliminating the need for users to spend time searching for new content, a common frustration on traditional streaming platforms. The availability of a never-ending supply of entertaining videos on TikTok also appeals to younger audiences who are more likely to be cord-nevers.

The underlying trend here is that younger audiences are gravitating towards social media apps like TikTok for their entertainment needs. Traditional formats and screens are taking a backseat to the preferences that TikTok satisfies. Its ability to provide engaging and curated video content in short clips has captured the attention of younger viewers, highlighting the evolving landscape of entertainment consumption.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]