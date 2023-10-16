The Viral Trend Sparked a TikTok Cooking Video

A TikTok video demonstrating a homemade pesto recipe has inadvertently sparked a viral trend. The video, posted home-cooking influencer Susi Vidal, begins with her saying, “Call me crazy if you want, but I’ve never liked store-bought pesto.” This opening line has been used countless TikTokers to share their own outrageous stories, leading to a hilariously chaotic trend.

Vidal’s video showcases her process of making pesto from scratch, using pine nuts, basil, and other ingredients. While her finished dish looks delicious, the focus of the trend has been on her introductory phrase. TikToker @payjthegemini was the first to stitch the video and exclaim, “Oh, my God, you’re friggin’ crazy girl!” This clip garnered millions of views and set off the larger trend.

People on TikTok have taken Vidal’s opening line and used it to share their own crazy stories. The stories range from humorous to shocking, with individuals recounting experiences like biting someone at a bar, discovering shocking secrets about their partners, and even encountering near-death experiences. Each story begins with the phrase “call me crazy,” inspired Vidal’s video.

Vidal has embraced the trend and finds it inventive and entertaining. She enjoys watching the various stories people have shared, and she doesn’t have any negative feelings towards it. In fact, the viral fame she has gained from the trend has led to real-world recognition. People now recognize her as the “pesto girl” or the “crazy girl.” While Vidal has considered toning down her dramatic language in future videos, she ultimately plans to stick with her unique style and continue poking a little fun.

Sources:

– TODAY.com: Interviews with Susi Vidal