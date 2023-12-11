Nigerian Filmmakers Embrace YouTube as a Powerful Distribution Platform

In recent years, Nigerian filmmakers have been turning to YouTube as a powerful platform for distributing their movies. With the country being home to Nollywood, Africa’s largest film industry, filmmakers are finding YouTube to be a more democratic alternative to platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. Not only does it provide them with control over the distribution of their work, but it also helps them combat piracy, which has been a major challenge in the industry.

Ibrahim Yekini, a Nigerian actor, producer, and director, has released most of his movies exclusively on YouTube for the past five years. He credits this move to escape CD piracy, which has significantly reduced since then. Yekini has earned thousands of dollars from his YouTube releases, with two of his latest films garnering over 1.5 million views in total. Another filmmaker, Seun Oloketuyi, made the decision to release his movies on YouTube in 2022 after battling piracy for years. He has since released six films exclusively on the platform and plans to release two more before the end of 2023.

Selling movies to platforms like Netflix and Prime Video can be challenging for low-budget productions, as these platforms have specific criteria and revenue-sharing models. YouTube, on the other hand, offers lower expectations of quality and allows filmmakers to reach a wide audience without incurring high production costs. While earnings from YouTube are somewhat limited, Nigerian filmmakers appreciate the opportunity to earn in U.S. dollars, which can be more lucrative than the Nigerian currency.

YouTube has become a significant streaming service in Nigeria, with many filmmakers producing content directly for the platform. Some filmmakers work with YouTube channels that aggregate Nigerian content, while others have their movies commissioned these channels. Nigerian filmmakers are now looking to target global audiences to diversify their income on YouTube. By expanding their market beyond Nigeria, they believe they can increase their influence, income, and impact on a larger scale.

The shift to YouTube has not only provided Nigerian filmmakers with a reliable distribution platform but has also helped combat piracy in the country. With organized groups controlling the illegal distribution of movies, YouTube has offered filmmakers a viable alternative to selling their films to piracy platforms at lower rates. As more Nigerian filmmakers embrace YouTube, the industry is seeing the benefits of this digital revolution in film distribution.