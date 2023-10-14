Netflix Plans to Open Permanent Retail Locations to Promote Streaming Service

Netflix has announced its plans to open permanent retail locations in the U.S. 2025. These locations will serve as mini theme parks, offering food, beverages, merchandise, and immersive installations based on popular Netflix titles such as “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.”

The primary goal of these permanent retail destinations is to promote the core streaming service and drive fan engagement. Netflix aims to create an immersive experience for fans who love to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite movies and TV shows. The company plans to take this fan engagement to the next level with these brick-and-mortar stores.

This move is a logical evolution for Netflix, which has already launched more than 40 pop-up locations and ticketed experiences. These include the recent “Netflix Bites” restaurant in Los Angeles and experiences like “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” and “Stranger Things: The Experience.” The next immersive experience, “Squid Game: The Trials,” is set to open in Los Angeles in December.

Netflix has also ventured into the ecommerce business, selling exclusive merchandise based on its original shows and films. The company has signed licensing deals for tie-ins, such as the Scoops Ahoy ice cream line available at Walmart, inspired “Stranger Things” Season 3. Netflix has even entered the gambling sector with a “Squid Game” slot machine set to appear in casinos.

Despite these expansions, Netflix’s consumer business remains a supporting character in its streaming storyline. It is unlikely that the company will create a multibillion-dollar theme park and cruise line segment like Disney. Netflix’s focus is on its upcoming third-quarter 2023 earnings report, which is expected to provide updates on its password-sharing crackdown and ad-supported streaming business.

Josh Simon, Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, has been leading these retail initiatives since joining the company in March 2020. He previously worked at Nike and Walt Disney Studios.

Overall, Netflix’s move into permanent retail locations reflects its commitment to engaging fans and promoting its streaming service beyond the digital realm.

