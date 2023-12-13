The Netflix Impact: How Meh Shows Become Hits

Netflix’s ability to turn mediocre shows into successful hits has been well-documented. This phenomenon, known as the “Netflix Effect,” was most recently demonstrated the resurgence of the old USA Network legal drama, “Suits.” The show spent an impressive 12 consecutive weeks as the number one title across all streaming platforms. While Netflix initially passed on making a spinoff of “Suits” a Netflix original, the success of the show has led other legacy Hollywood studios to flood Netflix with licensing opportunities.

However, Netflix doesn’t seem interested in reciprocating the favor. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos explained that the combination of Netflix’s large subscriber base and their effective recommendation system contributed to the success of “Suits.” Sarandos doesn’t believe that other platforms would have the same level of success with Netflix’s programming. Additionally, Netflix lacks a sales team to facilitate licensing deals, and it is not part of their business plan.

With nearly 250 million global subscribers, Netflix is undeniably the biggest player in the streaming industry. Sarandos argues that any potential licensing revenue from sending a show to another platform pales in comparison to the perceived value of keeping it as a Netflix exclusive. Therefore, Netflix prefers to maintain its content in-house rather than allowing other outlets to profit from it.

Netflix recently released an engagement report, which revealed viewership statistics for over 18,000 titles watched between January and June 2023. Surprisingly, nearly three-quarters of the viewed titles were non-originals, indicating a significant balance of licensed content on the platform. This revelation contradicts previous reports that suggested Netflix’s library was mostly comprised of original content. However, it’s important to note that the data only represents a snapshot in time and excludes titles viewed for fewer than 50,000 hours.

While Netflix has been increasing its original content production, the recent writers and actors strikes have led to an increase in licensing agreements. Therefore, future reports may show an even greater reliance on non-original titles. Regardless, Netflix’s dominance in the streaming industry remains unchallenged, and their ability to transform underwhelming shows into successes continues to be a defining feature of their platform.