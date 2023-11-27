Michelob ULTRA Revolutionizes Golf Culture and Delivers Unforgettable Experience

Michelob ULTRA has emerged as a trailblazer in the sports industry, spearheading inclusivity and diversity in golf culture. Breaking away from the exclusive and elitist country club image, the brand is on a mission to make golf accessible to all. Recognized for its groundbreaking efforts, Michelob ULTRA recently won the prestigious In-Person category at The Drum Awards for Experience. Let’s take a closer look at the award-winning case study that transformed the world of golf.

Strategizing with Netflix, Michelob ULTRA launched a national Super Bowl campaign with a unique twist. Prior to its televised debut during the Super Bowl, the brand unveiled “New Members Day” in Scottsdale, Arizona, the nation’s largest golf market. This extraordinary event also served as the exclusive premiere for Netflix’s golf docuseries, Full Swing. Transforming Topgolf into a contemporary Bushwood Country Club, Michelob ULTRA created an immersive experience that transported attendees from the screen to the green.

The event boasted a star-studded guest list that included renowned figures from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as Serena Williams, Brian Cox, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lori Harvey, DeAndre Ayton, Billie Eilish, and Alessandra Ambrosio. Pro golfers and executives from both Michelob ULTRA and Netflix participated in a Full Swing screening and engaging Q&A panel.

Attendees were treated to numerous activities and experiences throughout the event. “The ULTRA Club Collection,” Michelob ULTRA’s inaugural women’s line in collaboration with Devereux Golf, was unveiled, showcasing a stylish and inclusive range of apparel. Guests also had the opportunity to enjoy Michelob ULTRA’s portfolio, including the new Golf Pack, at “The 19th Hole” bar. The highlight of the evening was the “Full Swing Challenge,” where VIP appearances Shaq, Nneka Ogwumike, Canelo Álvarez, Offset, and Tiffany Haddish added excitement and friendly competition to determine the longest drive.

As the night progressed, the green transformed into an electrifying stage for dynamic performances. DJ Pee Wee (Anderson Paak) delivered a captivating all-vinyl set from the bed of a truck, thrilling the crowd. DJ Khaled headlined the event with his chart-topping hits, accompanied a mesmerizing fireworks display that illuminated the night sky.

The results of the event exceeded all expectations, leaving a lasting impact on the golf industry and beyond. With over 904 million PR impressions and 88 million+ social impressions, Michelob ULTRA garnered extensive positive attention. The event also witnessed $12,000+ in Super Bowl weekend merchandise sales and attracted over 3,800 guests, surpassing the expected attendance more than four times. Notably, the hashtag #ULTRAClub became the most used brand hashtag among all advertisers on Super Bowl Sunday. Furthermore, Michelob ULTRA’s Super Bowl campaign received 56% of all earned digital impressions across XM.

Michelob ULTRA’s revolutionary approach to golf culture has undoubtedly set a new standard for inclusivity in the sport. By combining entertainment, fashion, and a vibrant atmosphere, the brand has successfully captivated audiences and opened the doors of golf to a wider and more diverse audience.

