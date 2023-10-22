Why Meta’s Threads App Struggled to Gain Traction in Kenya

The launch of Meta’s Threads app earlier this year brought significant attention and excitement as users looked for a new social media platform. However, the app’s popularity was short-lived, and it quickly fell into obscurity compared to its competitors.

One of the primary reasons for Threads’ failure to capture users’ imaginations was its demanding nature. Many users found the app to be overwhelming and felt restricted the requirement to link their Instagram accounts. Users felt like they were being held hostage and chose to uninstall the app.

Another factor contributing to Threads’ downfall was the lack of clear differentiation from its main competitor, Elon Musk’s X. Many features in Threads were replicated from X, leaving users wondering what unique value the app brought. X’s ability to show daily trends and serve as a news source was lacking in Threads. Additionally, the absence of a search option limited the app’s usefulness.

The integration of Instagram into Threads was also problematic. Instagram is primarily a visual platform, and attempting to incorporate text-based posts in Threads was a mismatch. By exclusively allowing Instagram users to join Threads, the app favored influencers and celebrities who excel in visual content creation but may not possess strong writing skills.

Overall, Meta’s Threads app struggled in Kenya due to its demanding nature, lack of differentiation from its competitors, and the mismatch between Instagram users and the text-focused platform. These factors resulted in a significant drop in active users shortly after the app’s launch.

