Meta’s Return-to-Office Mandate Faces Challenges with Space and Remote Work Applications

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, has implemented a return-to-office mandate that has encountered various challenges. With approximately 65,000 employees, the transition to the office for at least three days a week has proved to be difficult. Attendance is closely monitored, and non-compliance risks termination.

One major challenge is the scarcity of available conference rooms for team meetings. This issue was previously faced the company in 2019 but has been exacerbated the increased workforce. Finding a conference room large enough for a team has become a significant hurdle, resulting in cramped gatherings where some employees are forced to sit on the floor due to a lack of chairs and table space.

Another complication arises from the introduction of “hot desks” for flexible work arrangements. Some employees who primarily worked from home now struggle to secure a desk when required to come into the office.

On top of these challenges, the approval process for permanent remote work applications is slow. Applications submitted after the late August mandate announcement will only undergo review starting at the end of October, with subsequent reviews scheduled monthly. Despite these difficulties, employees are not resigning en masse. Many are determined to retain their positions, given the tough performance reviews and the mandate for team leaders to categorize a portion of their workers as needing support.

In June, Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, also asked employees to return to the office. In November last year, Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter (now known as X), banned remote work at the company, emphasizing the need for “intense work” in the office.

