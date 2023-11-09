Sustained Growth for Meta Despite Uncertain Future in China Market

In a surprising turn of events, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, reported impressive earnings in its latest financial call, thanks to its Chinese ad sales. While Meta’s platforms have never been accessible within China’s Great Firewall, the company has found a way to tap into the Chinese market becoming a preferred advertising channel for Chinese businesses targeting international customers.

Despite the favorable financial results, Meta faces a challenging conundrum. The growing tensions and hostilities between the United States and China have led to an impending decoupling of the two economies. This trade divide primarily affects multinational corporations like Apple and Tesla, whose operations rely heavily on transpacific supply chains. However, Meta is not immune to these ramifications, as its business interests also lie at the intersection of the two superpowers.

Meta’s quarterly shareholder reports have repeatedly highlighted the potential risks of Chinese government action that could disrupt or eliminate the company’s China-based advertising revenue. Factors such as the U.S.-China trade dispute, content issues, information requests in Hong Kong, or other unknown motives may prompt such actions.

While an outright ban remains unlikely at present, the more immediate threat is the gradual tightening of export regulations. The current focus centers on rules that enable inexpensive overseas e-commerce, a significant source of profitability for Chinese businesses. U.S. policymakers, motivated economic protectionism and loosely defined national security interests, are advocating for stricter enforcement of these rules. However, any successful implementation would impact not only Chinese retailers like Shein and Temu but also the platforms predominantly owned major U.S. technology companies through which these retailers market their goods overseas.

The trade complexities between the United States and China have become increasingly apparent, and their unraveling presents a formidable challenge. The relationship extends far beyond Chinese products reaching American customers or the replication of factories in different locations. Over the past four decades, the transpacific trade relationship has fostered the development of entire industries. Now, with an uncertain future, these industries face disruptive transformations. While governments may have strategies in place to salvage certain aspects of the system, the ultimate outcome remains unpredictable. Meta, among other companies, must brace itself for potential damage inflicted the changing landscape.

