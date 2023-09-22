Meta Struggles as Open-Source Competition Intensifies

Meta, a prominent player in the open-source community, is currently facing challenges in the wake of the departures of scientists and engineers who worked on the Llama and Llama 2 language models. The exodus was a result of an internal battle over computing resources with another research team within Meta developing a rival model. As Meta deals with internal issues, it also faces growing competition from new contenders in the open-source space.

One such contender is TII, which recently released Falcon 180b, a Middle Eastern model that is gaining recognition. With its impressive size of 180 billion parameters and training on a massive 3.5 trillion-token dataset, Falcon 180b has quickly risen to the top of the leaderboard for open-access models. Its performance is drawing comparisons to another powerful model, PaLM-2.

To keep up with the competition, Meta needs to accelerate the release of LlaMa 3. The company is primarily competing against OpenAI, which is focused on enhancing its image generation model, DALLE 3, with multimodal capabilities. The discussion surrounding LlaMa 3 is filled with anticipation, with expectations of high-quality training data, such as Phi 1.5, to improve its performance. There is also excitement about the potential for more tokens and exploring scaling laws. Additionally, there is talk of leveraging Mixture-of-Architecture, a statistical approach that could enhance LLaMa 3’s capabilities.

LLaMa 3 is also expected to bring multimodal capabilities to the open-source community, allowing Meta to tap into its ecosystem of multimodal models built on LLaMa. Despite the emergence of powerful alternatives like Falcon, many smaller initiatives still rely on Meta’s open-source LLMs. However, concerns have been raised about Falcon’s licensing, particularly regarding the licensor’s ability to modify the Acceptable Use Policy without explicit notification to users.

The delay in the release of LLaMa 3 has disappointed open-source enthusiasts, who recognize Meta’s crucial role in LLM development. Meta’s actions directly impact the availability of such models. If Meta chooses not to release LLaMa 3, it is unlikely that any other experienced and well-funded team will be willing to give away a model that has incurred substantial development costs.

Overall, as Meta faces internal challenges and growing competition, the open-source community eagerly awaits the release of LLaMa 3, hoping it will maintain Meta’s position as a leader in the field.

