Potential Legal Impact: State Attorneys General Sue Meta for Endangering Children and Promoting Addiction

Attorneys general from 41 states, including Washington, D.C., have filed lawsuits against Meta, accusing the tech giant of knowingly putting children at risk and fostering addiction to Facebook and Instagram. Colorado and California are leading the charge with a joint lawsuit, joined 33 other states. The lawsuits contend that Meta utilized unprecedented technologies to entice and ensnare young users, going against their public statements. This legal action echoes significant cases against the tobacco and pharmaceutical industries, potentially revolutionizing the accountability of tech companies for consumer protection.

Legal experts are optimistic about the outcome of these lawsuits. Hilary Robinson, an associate professor of law and sociology at Northeastern University, believes that the attorneys general will likely succeed if they can uncover evidence during the discovery process similar to what was revealed in the opioid lawsuit. Robinson points out that Meta itself has provided substantial evidence through internal leaks and previous publications. Notably, a 2014 study conducted Facebook, which demonstrated the platform’s influence on user behavior, could present a significant challenge for Meta’s defense.

The detrimental effects of social media platforms on children and adolescents, including body image concerns and disordered eating, have been extensively studied. Rachel Rodgers, an associate professor of applied psychology at Northeastern, highlights the role of platforms like Instagram in perpetuating unrealistic self-image expectations through appearance comparisons.

These consumer protection lawsuits mark a novel legal approach that could have far-reaching consequences for the tech industry. By challenging the classification of these companies solely as information service providers, it opens up the possibility of further regulation. Expert opinions, however, suggest that traditional penalties may not be sufficient. Instead, a focus on engineering intervention through legal means could be more effective. Robinson cites Utah’s regulations that target specific features of social media platforms, such as push notifications, as a proactive measure that alters the way apps function default.

As these lawsuits progress, the potential impacts on the tech industry and the overall design and regulation of social media platforms remain uncertain. Nevertheless, the outcome of these cases could shape the future of how tech companies are held accountable for consumer protection, potentially leading to more extensive legal interventions in the sector.

