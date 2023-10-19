– LinkedIn Accelerate brings automation features to enhance marketers’ capabilities

LinkedIn is focusing on enhancing its marketing capabilities with the introduction of Accelerate, a feature that brings together automation features such as Predictive Audiences. With Accelerate, marketers can adjust their campaign targeting to reach users who are most likely to take action. The feature also provides Automated Performance Summary Reports to help marketers understand campaign performance, including spend, cost per key result, impressions, clicks, and audience engagement trends. In fact, Accelerate has led to a 21% drop in cost per lead for marketers.

According to LinkedIn, artificial intelligence (AI) plays a central role in their company and product development. Accelerate significantly reduces the time required to create a campaign, transforming hours of meticulous work into just minutes. This new feature optimizes campaigns and allows marketers to achieve better results efficiently.

In addition to enhancing its marketing capabilities, LinkedIn is also localizing its services in India. The platform has been available in Hindi for a couple of years, and now advertisers have the option to run ad campaigns in Hindi as well. The company recognizes that a significant portion of Indian users may not be as comfortable using the platform in English, and with 50 million Hindi-speaking active professionals on LinkedIn, it aims to develop a community for the Hindi-speaking cohort.

LinkedIn is also taking a different approach to influencers on the platform. The introduction of creators alongside influencers emphasizes the belief that every member is a creator, possessing valuable insights to share. This shift highlights LinkedIn’s commitment to empowering its users as both knowledge seekers and contributors, fostering a dynamic environment where professionals can thrive collectively.

Overall, LinkedIn Accelerate and its focus on localization and empowering users as creators showcase the platform’s dedication to providing marketers with advanced automation capabilities while creating an inclusive and supportive community for professionals.

