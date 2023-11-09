Latin America’s Strong Criticism of Israel’s Actions in Gaza: A Historic Reflection

As Israel’s military offensive in Gaza continues, leaders in Latin America are breaking diplomatic ties and speaking out against the rising death toll and suspected human rights violations in the Palestinian territory. This criticism from the region known as the “pink tide” carries significant weight, as Latin America has historically maintained close ties with Israel.

The sharp rhetoric from leftist leaders in Latin America stands in stark contrast to the more reserved statements from Western leaders like US President Joe Biden. This demonstrates a Latin America not willing to tolerate violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, according to international relations expert Mauricio Jaramillo.

This is not the first time Latin American leaders have taken a firm stance against Israel. Cuba’s Fidel Castro broke relations with Israel in 1973 as a rebuke to Israeli aggression and its biggest ally, the US. This Cold War legacy has primed Latin America’s leftist leaders to be sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

Furthermore, Latin American leaders have experienced displacement and dispossession due to colonialism, creating a sense of recognition and solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Many Indigenous peoples in Latin America identify with the Palestinian struggle for decolonization, as they continue to grapple with the legacy of dispossession from their ancestral lands and racial discrimination.

Support for the Palestinian cause in Latin America also aligns with ideological divides. Leftist leaders are more likely to show solidarity with Palestine, while right-wing leaders may choose to renew ties with Israel, as seen in the case of Bolivia.

Overall, Latin America’s strong criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza reflects a historical reflection. The region’s history of colonialism, Cold War politics, and solidarity with marginalized groups shapes its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

