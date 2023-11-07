Kodak Moments’ New Campaign Connects Generations Through Memories

Kodak Moments recently launched its latest campaign, “Let Your Home Tell Your Story,” aimed at captivating Gen Z and Millennial consumers. The campaign highlights the company’s diverse range of frames, canvases, and decor offerings, providing a fresh and innovative way to preserve cherished memories.

Instead of featuring traditional advertisements, Kodak Moments opted for a series of emotive and relatable 30- and 15-second spots. These spots depict a variety of memorable life moments, such as best friends getting matching tattoos, a father and daughter strumming their guitars together, a tight-knit skate crew, and a group of friends embarking on a camping adventure. The intention is to showcase the power and significance of capturing these everyday experiences.

The driving force behind the campaign is San Francisco-based Agency SOS, responsible for handling everything from strategy and creative development to production and media planning. Directed Cali Bondad and produced Little Moving Pictures, the spots will be broadcasted across connected TV, social media platforms, and digital channels.

Agency SOS Founder and Creative Director, John Kovacevich, explains that the campaign’s inspiration stems from the remarkable impact physical photographs can have when displayed in a home environment. He says, “We all have a million snaps on our phones, but you experience a moment differently when it escapes your social media feed and makes its way into your home.” By bringing these memories to life within the confines of our personal spaces, a unique energy is created that invites story-sharing with loved ones.

Despite being a small agency, Agency SOS proves that size doesn’t always determine success. Kovacevich, along with Creative Director Laura Wimer Jewell, emphasizes the effectiveness of a small, experienced team. They believe that direct collaboration and open communication with clients lead to exceptional work without unnecessary layers and complexities.

With the collaboration and dedication of Little Moving Pictures, who handled production and post-production for the campaign, Kodak Moments was able to bring this meaningful project to fruition.

