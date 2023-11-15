Why Kim Kardashian Wants To Be A Lawyer?

In a surprising turn of events, reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has recently announced her aspirations to become a lawyer. Known for her glamorous lifestyle and influential social media presence, Kardashian West’s decision to pursue a legal career has left many wondering about her motivations and the potential impact she could have in the legal field.

What prompted Kim Kardashian to pursue a career in law?

Kardashian West’s interest in criminal justice reform has been well-documented in recent years. Her involvement in high-profile cases, such as that of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender whose sentence was commuted after Kardashian West’s intervention, has shed light on her passion for advocating for criminal justice reform. This experience, coupled with her desire to make a difference in the lives of those unjustly incarcerated, has fueled her decision to pursue a legal career.

What steps is Kim Kardashian taking to become a lawyer?

To achieve her goal, Kardashian West has embarked on a non-traditional path to the legal profession. Instead of attending law school, she is studying through an apprenticeship program in California. This program allows aspiring lawyers to gain practical experience under the guidance of a practicing attorney. Kardashian West is currently working at a law firm in San Francisco and is expected to take the California bar exam in 2022.

What impact could Kim Kardashian have as a lawyer?

While some may question Kardashian West’s ability to transition from the world of entertainment to the legal realm, her platform and influence could potentially bring much-needed attention to important legal issues. Her involvement in criminal justice reform has already sparked conversations and garnered support from both the public and lawmakers. By leveraging her celebrity status, Kardashian West has the potential to amplify the voices of those who have been marginalized the justice system.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian West’s decision to pursue a career in law may come as a surprise to many, but her passion for criminal justice reform and desire to make a difference cannot be overlooked. As she continues her journey towards becoming a lawyer, it will be interesting to see how her unique perspective and influential platform will shape the legal landscape and contribute to the ongoing fight for justice.

Definitions:

– Criminal justice reform: The process of making changes to the criminal justice system to address issues such as unfair sentencing, prison overcrowding, and racial disparities.

– Apprenticeship program: A training program that allows individuals to learn a trade or profession through practical experience under the guidance of a skilled professional.

– Bar exam: A standardized test that individuals must pass in order to become licensed to practice law in a specific jurisdiction.