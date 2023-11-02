The Perspective of Children: Idealizing their Parents’ Homes

Children have a unique way of perceiving the world around them, and this applies to the environments they grow up in as well. Even in high-profile families, like that of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, children can have their own opinions about what makes a home special. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim recounted how her daughter, North West, always raves about her dad’s living arrangements, calling him the best and admiring his simple lifestyle.

Instead of focusing on the luxury and opulence often associated with celebrity lifestyles, North finds joy in the fact that Kanye West doesn’t rely on a nanny, chef, or extensive security measures. She appreciates that her father lives in an apartment, and this seems to resonate deeply with her. She becomes emotional when she wonders why her own family doesn’t have the same living situation.

Interestingly, this perspective isn’t unique to North West. Kourtney Kardashian, who has children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, shared a similar experience. Her children also express their preference for their father’s home, believing his house to be the best and highlighting the better “vibe” it offers.

This raises intriguing questions about children’s perceptions and the factors that contribute to their idealization of certain homes. Is it the sense of independence that comes with a simpler lifestyle? Or could it be the presence of a specific atmosphere or emotional connection that children find appealing?

Ultimately, it seems that children idealize aspects of their parents’ homes that resonate with them on a deeper level. The absence of extensive staff and the simplicity of apartment living may represent values that children appreciate, allowing them to form a unique perspective on what constitutes a desirable home.

