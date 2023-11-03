Stephanie Shepherd: From Assistant to Entrepreneur – A Friendship that Transcends Boundaries

Stephanie Shepherd, once an integral part of Kim Kardashian’s professional life as her assistant for four years, found herself at a crossroads when Kim decided to part ways with her in 2017. However, despite this change in their professional relationship, the two have managed to maintain a strong bond as friends. In fact, their friendship played a significant role in Kim’s decision to let Steph go.

Steph recollects the events in an interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, stating, “Well, I got fired. It was such a huge deal at the time. I mean, fired in the nicest sense of the word. I was crying, she was crying because we are friends. And honestly, that friendship is really important to both of us.”

For Steph, the parting was an opportunity for growth and change. She confesses, “It was kind of a recurring theme in my life, where I’ve just inherently felt like, ‘Oh, it’s time to move on here. I don’t know if I have anything more that I can contribute to this.'” Kim, understanding Steph’s desire for something more, encouraged her to pursue her own dreams. Steph recalls Kim’s supportive words, “You need something more. You have this thing, pursue that. I’ll support you, whatever you need.”

And pursue it she did. Steph went on to become a co-founder of Future Earth, a platform dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and environmental consciousness. Clearly, Kim’s belief in Steph’s potential was not misplaced.

Their story teaches us the value of maintaining friendships even when professional circumstances change. It emphasizes the importance of supporting those close to us in their personal and professional endeavors. Steph’s journey from assistant to entrepreneur showcases the strength of their bond and the impact of their continued friendship.

