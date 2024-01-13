Children of Kelly Clarkson Kept Away from Social Media

Kelly Clarkson, host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, has made it clear that her children, River Rose and Remy Alexander, will not be allowed to use social media. Clarkson believes that being in the public eye can be challenging for kids and wants to protect her children’s well-being.

In an interview with People magazine, Clarkson stated, “That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].” She explained that her daughter, River, tried to negotiate the rule mentioning her father, but Clarkson responded that her father’s permission wouldn’t change the decision.

Clarkson believes that her children need to present a solid argument before she will consider allowing them to use social media in the future. Until then, she feels it is best to keep them away from it.

Although Clarkson does not allow her children to access social media themselves, she has shared pictures of them on her own Instagram account. This includes photos of them spending time together backstage and onstage during one of her Las Vegas residency shows last summer.

By maintaining this rule, Clarkson is prioritizing her children’s emotional well-being and protecting them from the potential negative effects of social media. While some may argue that social media can be beneficial for personal and professional growth, Clarkson’s decision reflects her parental concern for her children’s overall happiness and development.