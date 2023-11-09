Why Justin Bieber married Hailey instead of Selena?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Justin Bieber recently tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin, leaving many fans wondering why he chose to marry her instead of his long-time on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. The couple’s whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage have sparked a wave of speculation and curiosity among their followers. Let’s delve into the possible reasons behind Bieber’s decision.

Their history: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a highly publicized relationship that began in 2010 and endured numerous breakups and makeups over the years. Their rollercoaster romance captivated fans worldwide, with many hoping for a fairytale ending. However, their relationship ultimately fizzled out in 2018.

Timing: Timing can play a crucial role in relationships, and it seems that Bieber’s decision to marry Hailey Baldwin was influenced the right timing. After his final split with Gomez, Bieber took some time to focus on himself and his mental health. During this period, he reconnected with Baldwin, and their relationship quickly blossomed.

Shared values and beliefs: Another factor that likely contributed to Bieber’s choice was the shared values and beliefs he found in Hailey Baldwin. Both Bieber and Baldwin are devout Christians and have spoken openly about their faith. This common ground may have provided a strong foundation for their relationship and marriage.

FAQ:

Q: Did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez break up because of Hailey Baldwin?

A: While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact reason for their breakup, it is unlikely that Hailey Baldwin was the sole cause. Bieber and Gomez had a complicated relationship with various ups and downs, and their split was likely influenced a combination of factors.

Q: Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still friends?

A: Following their breakup, Bieber and Gomez have maintained a cordial relationship. However, they have both moved on with their lives and are focused on their respective careers and personal growth.

Q: Is there a chance for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to get back together?

A: As with any relationship, the possibility of a reunion cannot be completely ruled out. However, both Bieber and Gomez have moved on and are currently in committed relationships with other people.

In the end, the reasons behind Justin Bieber’s decision to marry Hailey Baldwin instead of Selena Gomez remain known only to him. Relationships are complex, and sometimes the heart chooses a different path. As fans, we can only wish both Bieber and Gomez happiness in their respective lives and support their decisions.