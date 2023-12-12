Julia Roberts Reacts to “Pretty Woman” Gift on “RHOBH”

Julia Roberts recently shared her honest thoughts about a surprise gift inspired her iconic film “Pretty Woman” on the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The actress admitted during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen that she had blocked out the memory of the gift until that moment.

The gift was presented Dorit Kemsley’s husband, P.K. Kemsley, to celebrate their eight-year anniversary. The surprise included a “Pretty Woman”-style experience with a rack of red gowns and a lavish dinner, followed the re-enactment of one of the movie’s most memorable scenes with a $5,000,000 necklace.

However, Roberts revealed that she believed the gift didn’t quite hit the mark. She jokingly suggested that the necklace should have been the actual gift, rather than a loan, and expressed her confusion about the entire situation.

The actress’s candid reaction indicated that she was not a fan of the surprise and found it strange. While it’s unclear why Roberts felt this way, her comments opened up a discussion about the appropriateness of referencing a movie she starred in over 30 years ago.

The incident also highlighted the challenges faced Dorit Kemsley, who had been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder following a previous break-in. The gift may have unintentionally added to her stress and lack of control over the situation.

Overall, Roberts’ unfiltered response sheds light on the complexities of referencing past roles and the potential impact it can have on individuals involved. It serves as a reminder that even iconic characters like Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman” can spark mixed reactions in real life.