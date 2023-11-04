Portland Trail Blazers Broadcasting: Striving for a New Vibe

The start of the 2023-24 season has seen the Portland Trail Blazers experience their fair share of highs and lows on the court. But it’s not just the team’s performance that has been subject to scrutiny. The Blazers’ broadcasting crew has also undergone some changes, and the transition hasn’t been without its hurdles.

One issue that has affected out-of-area viewers is the inconsistent streaming provided NBA League Pass. Dropped connections, audio problems, and timing issues have plagued the viewing experience, regardless of the device or connection being used. It’s a frustrating situation considering that the league has offered streaming services for over a decade now, and one would expect a better level of operation.

Turning the focus to the local broadcast, it’s important to acknowledge the challenge of putting together a quality production. As someone who reluctantly entered the world of video work due to the pandemic, I understand the difficulties involved. It takes years to become comfortable in such a role, and even then, the end product may not match the standards of a professional production.

That being said, there’s room for critique and sharing of impressions when it comes to broadcasting. This season, Blazer Broadcasting seems to be aiming for a new vibe – a more casual and interactive approach. While play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Calabro and analyst Lamar Hurd remain unchanged in their traditional style, the rest of the crew appears to adopt a joking and jovial demeanor. The conversations feel casual, as if the broadcasters are chatting with viewers in their living rooms rather than from a professional desk.

This evolution in style may cater to a different generation and customs, but it has come at a cost. Brooke Olzendam, who used to provide a personal connection with the audience, now seems like just another member of the crew. With the departure of Damian Lillard, who had a unique ability to connect with viewers, the interactions between players, microphones, and viewers have become somewhat awkward.

Technical issues further highlight the need for experience, emphasis, and focus in broadcasting. During a recent game, an on-bench interview barely featured the player’s voice due to low volume, indicating a lack of foresight and adaptation from the crew. These instances demonstrate that while a new vibe may be refreshing, it’s crucial to maintain professionalism and prioritize the audience’s connection with the game.

