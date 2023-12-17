The Enigmatic Return of Halley’s Comet

Summary: Halley’s Comet is making its way back into the inner solar system, reaching its farthest point from the sun and beginning its long journey back. This famous snowball in the sky can be seen twice in a human lifetime, causing nostalgia for those who remember its last appearance in 1986. While it won’t be visible from Earth for many more years, its return in 2061 holds a special significance and may even shed light on the biblical story of the “Star of Bethlehem.”

As Halley’s Comet reaches its aphelion at 02:00 UTC on December 9, it is a reminder that this cosmic phenomenon follows a predictable and cyclical pattern. Although it will take some time before it becomes visible in Earth’s night sky again, the anticipation is already building. For those who witnessed its last appearance in 1986, the thought of seeing it again sparks a sense of curiosity and nostalgia.

In late July 2061, Halley’s Comet will grace our skies once more, promising to be brighter and closer than it was in 1986. This astronomical event holds a special place in our culture, as it has been observed and recorded throughout human history. One of its most famous appearances was around the time of the birth of Jesus, leading some to believe that it may have inspired the biblical story of the “Star of Bethlehem.”

According to Dr. Minjae Kim, a research fellow at the University of Warwick, comets like Halley’s offer a unique explanation for these celestial occurrences. The comet’s appearance aligns with the estimated time of Jesus’ birth, and records from ancient Chinese and Korean stargazers support this correlation. However, there are alternative explanations, such as a bright planet or a supernova, for the “Star of Bethlehem.”

Looking ahead, the year 2024 holds promise for skywatchers, as two comets may be visible to the naked eye: Comet Pons-Brooks in March and April, followed Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS in late September and October. These celestial events provide opportunities to marvel at the wonders of the universe and inspire us to keep looking up. Clear skies and wide eyes await us.