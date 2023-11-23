Why Israel support Iran?

Why Israel Supports Iran?

In a surprising turn of events, Israel has recently expressed its support for Iran, a country that has long been considered its arch-nemesis. This unexpected alliance has left many people puzzled and curious about the reasons behind such a shift in Israel’s foreign policy. Let’s delve into the details and explore the motivations behind Israel’s support for Iran.

First and foremost, it is crucial to understand that Israel’s support for Iran does not imply a complete endorsement of the Iranian government or its policies. Rather, it is a strategic move aimed at achieving common goals and ensuring regional stability. Israel recognizes that Iran plays a significant role in the Middle East and has the potential to influence the balance of power in the region.

One of the primary reasons for Israel’s support is the shared concern over Iran’s nuclear program. Both countries view a nuclear-armed Iran as a threat to their security and stability. By aligning themselves with Iran, Israel hopes to exert influence and encourage diplomatic negotiations to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Furthermore, Israel recognizes the importance of maintaining open channels of communication with Iran. By engaging in dialogue, Israel can better understand Iran’s intentions and potentially influence its decision-making process. This approach allows Israel to have a voice in shaping Iran’s policies, particularly those that directly impact Israel’s security.

FAQ:

Q: Does Israel trust Iran?

A: Trust is a complex issue in international relations. While Israel may not fully trust Iran, it recognizes the importance of engaging with Iran to address shared concerns and maintain regional stability.

Q: Does Israel support all of Iran’s policies?

A: No, Israel does not support all of Iran’s policies. The support is primarily focused on issues of mutual interest, such as curbing Iran’s nuclear program and maintaining regional stability.

Q: Is this alliance permanent?

A: The alliance between Israel and Iran is not permanent and is subject to change based on evolving geopolitical dynamics. It is a pragmatic approach aimed at achieving specific goals.

In conclusion, Israel’s support for Iran may seem counterintuitive at first glance, but it is driven strategic considerations and shared concerns. By engaging with Iran, Israel hopes to influence its policies and ensure regional stability. However, it is important to note that this alliance is not without its complexities and is subject to change based on the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.