The Highly Anticipated Finale of Squid Game: The Challenge Arrives on Netflix

After weeks of suspense and nail-biting moments, the conclusion of Squid Game: The Challenge is finally here. Viewers around the world are eagerly anticipating the reveal of which one out of the remaining three players will walk away with the staggering cash prize of $4.56 million.

Based on the popular Korean drama series, Squid Game, this reality TV show has captured the attention of audiences since its debut on Netflix. The first five episodes were released on Wednesday, November 22nd, followed another batch of episodes on November 29th, leading up to the highly anticipated finale on Wednesday, December 6th.

However, if you were one of the fans who woke up this morning, excited to watch the final installment, you may have been disappointed to find that it’s not available on Netflix just yet. But fear not, the wait is almost over.

Squid Game: The Challenge finale will be available for streaming on Netflix at 9pm ET on Wednesday, December 6th. UK viewers will have to wait until 2am GMT on Thursday, December 7th to enjoy the thrilling conclusion.

For those in different time zones, here are the release times:

– 6pm PT on December 6th

– 10pm Brazil on December 6th

– 3am Central European Summer Time on December 7th

– 6:30am India Standard Time on December 7th

– 11am Australia on December 7th

– 1pm New Zealand on December 7th

While waiting for the finale, you can catch up on the first two parts of Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix. Don’t miss out on the exciting ending that will undoubtedly leave fans on the edge of their seats.

So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to witness the conclusion of Squid Game: The Challenge, where only one player will emerge victorious. Stay tuned for the thrilling finale that is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.