Why isn t my ESPN Plus working with disney plus?

Why is ESPN Plus Not Working with Disney Plus?

If you’re a sports enthusiast and a fan of Disney content, you may have subscribed to both ESPN Plus and Disney Plus to enjoy the best of both worlds. However, you might encounter some issues when trying to access ESPN Plus through your Disney Plus account. This article aims to shed light on why ESPN Plus may not be working with Disney Plus and provide some possible solutions.

What is ESPN Plus and Disney Plus?

ESPN Plus is a streaming service that offers live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and more. On the other hand, Disney Plus is a subscription-based platform that provides access to a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content.

Why isn’t ESPN Plus working with Disney Plus?

There could be several reasons why you’re experiencing difficulties accessing ESPN Plus through your Disney Plus account. One possible explanation is that the two services may have separate subscriptions, even though they are both owned Disney. Therefore, subscribing to Disney Plus does not automatically grant you access to ESPN Plus.

Another reason could be technical issues. Streaming services occasionally encounter glitches or server problems that can affect the functionality of certain features. It’s also possible that your device or internet connection is causing the problem.

FAQ:

Q: How can I check if I have access to ESPN Plus through Disney Plus?

A: Log in to your Disney Plus account and navigate to the ESPN Plus section. If you have access, you should be able to watch ESPN Plus content without any issues.

Q: What should I do if I don’t have access to ESPN Plus through Disney Plus?

A: Ensure that you have a separate subscription to ESPN Plus. If you don’t, you can subscribe to ESPN Plus directly through their website or app.

Q: What can I do if I’m experiencing technical issues?

A: Try restarting your device and checking your internet connection. If the problem persists, reach out to the customer support teams of both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for further assistance.

In conclusion, if ESPN Plus is not working with Disney Plus, it could be due to separate subscriptions or technical issues. By following the provided FAQ and troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve the problem and enjoy both services seamlessly.