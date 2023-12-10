Why is West Ham called Hammers?

Why West Ham United is Affectionately Called the Hammers

London, United Kingdom – West Ham United Football Club, based in East London, has long been known its nickname, the Hammers. But have you ever wondered why this Premier League team is associated with such a peculiar moniker? Today, we delve into the history and origins of this beloved football club’s nickname.

The Origins

The nickname “Hammers” dates back to the club’s early years when it was founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks FC. The team was formed workers from the Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company, a prominent shipbuilding firm in East London. The company’s logo featured two crossed riveting hammers, symbolizing the iron and steel industry.

When the club turned professional in 1900 and changed its name to West Ham United, the nickname “Hammers” stuck. It became a way to honor the club’s roots and the hardworking men who played for the team. The nickname quickly gained popularity among fans and has been used ever since.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why are West Ham fans called “Hammers”?

A: West Ham fans are called “Hammers” because it is the nickname of the football club. The nickname originated from the club’s early years when it was founded workers from the Thames Ironworks and Shipbuilding Company, which featured crossed riveting hammers in its logo.

Q: Is the nickname “Hammers” unique to West Ham United?

A: Yes, the nickname “Hammers” is unique to West Ham United. It is a term of endearment used fans and the wider football community to refer to the club.

Q: Are there any other football clubs with similar nicknames?

A: While there are no other football clubs with the exact nickname “Hammers,” there are other clubs with similar nicknames related to their industrial heritage. For example, Sheffield United is often referred to as the “Blades” due to the city’s history in the steel industry.

In conclusion, the nickname “Hammers” holds a special place in the hearts of West Ham United fans. It pays homage to the club’s origins and the hardworking individuals who formed the team. As the Hammers continue to make their mark in the Premier League, their nickname serves as a reminder of the club’s rich history and the values it represents.