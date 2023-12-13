Why is USC called Trojans?

Why USC is Known as the Trojans: Unveiling the Origins of a Proud Nickname

Los Angeles, CA – The University of Southern California (USC) is renowned for its rich history, academic excellence, and vibrant campus life. However, one aspect that often piques the curiosity of students, alumni, and sports enthusiasts alike is the origin of USC’s beloved nickname, the Trojans. In this article, we delve into the fascinating history behind this iconic moniker and answer some frequently asked questions about its significance.

The Birth of the Trojans

The Trojans nickname traces its roots back to the early 1900s when USC was still known as the University of Southern California College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences. In 1912, the university’s football team, under the leadership of legendary coach “Gloomy” Gus Henderson, achieved an extraordinary feat defeating the heavily favored University of Pennsylvania Quakers. Inspired this remarkable victory, a Los Angeles Times sports editor, Owen Bird, referred to the USC team as “Trojans” in his article, drawing a parallel between their triumph and the ancient Greek warriors of Troy.

The Symbolism Behind the Name

The choice of the Trojan name was not arbitrary. It symbolizes the indomitable spirit, resilience, and unwavering determination that the university’s athletes embody. The Trojans’ association with the legendary Trojan War and the mythical city of Troy evokes images of bravery, heroism, and a never-say-die attitude. This powerful symbolism resonated with the university community and has since become an integral part of USC’s identity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the significance of USC’s mascot, Traveler?

A: Traveler, USC’s white horse mascot, was introduced in 1961. It represents the Trojan warrior spirit and gallops around the field during football games, igniting the crowd with its majestic presence.

Q: Are there any other sports teams at USC that go a different nickname?

A: While the Trojans nickname is primarily associated with USC’s football team, it is also used to refer to all of the university’s athletic teams, including basketball, baseball, and various other sports.

Q: How has the Trojans nickname influenced USC’s culture?

A: The Trojans nickname has become an integral part of USC’s culture, fostering a sense of pride, unity, and camaraderie among students, alumni, and fans. It serves as a rallying cry, representing the university’s rich history and tradition of excellence.

In conclusion, the Trojans nickname is deeply rooted in USC’s history and embodies the university’s values of resilience, determination, and bravery. It serves as a powerful symbol that unites the USC community and continues to inspire generations of students and athletes. So, the next time you see the cardinal and gold-clad Trojans take the field, remember the legacy behind their name and the spirit they carry with them.