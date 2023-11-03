New Mansion-Seeking Social Media Star Makes Waves on Selling Sunset

Josh Richards, a 21-year-old internet personality and social media sensation, is making waves in the real estate world as he embarks on a house hunt on the latest season of Selling Sunset. Known for his success on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, Richards is not your average 21-year-old. With a thriving social media career, a production company, and a venture fund under his belt, it’s no wonder that he’s catching the attention of seasoned real estate agents like Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi.

In the season premiere, Richards and a very pregnant El Moussa arrive at a luxurious home selling for a cool $6.9 million. Heather, impressed his success at such a young age, eagerly introduces him to fellow agent Bre Tiesi. The trio explores the stunning property, with Richards particularly enamored the basement bar and the home theater.

Amidst the tour, the banter between Heather and Bre takes a humorous turn as they jest about Richards being a suitable match for Tiesi. Laughter ensues as they playfully “test” various aspects of the house, jokingly referencing marriage and intimacy.

While the Selling Sunset episode sheds light on Richards’ house hunting journey, it also offers a glimpse into Tiesi’s personal life, revealing her unconventional relationship with Nick Cannon and their 16-month-old son Legendary. Despite speculation and criticism, Tiesi asserts that she and Cannon are genuinely happy together.

As the latest season of Selling Sunset unfolds, viewers can anticipate drama, stunning properties, and an inside look into the lives of influential social media personalities like Josh Richards. With his undeniable success and charm, it’s clear that Richards is not only a rising star on the internet but also in the world of luxury real estate.

