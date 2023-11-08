Why is Thora Birch not in New Hocus Pocus?

In a surprising turn of events, fans of the beloved Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” were disappointed to learn that Thora Birch, who played the role of Dani Dennison in the original movie, will not be returning for the highly anticipated sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2.” This news has left many wondering why the talented actress was not included in the upcoming film.

What happened to Thora Birch?

Thora Birch’s absence from “Hocus Pocus 2” can be attributed to various factors. While no official statement has been released the filmmakers or Birch herself, it is speculated that scheduling conflicts or creative differences may have played a role in her exclusion from the sequel.

Who will be in the cast of “Hocus Pocus 2”?

Despite Thora Birch’s absence, fans can still look forward to seeing some familiar faces in “Hocus Pocus 2.” Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively. Additionally, the sequel will introduce a new generation of witches, played actresses such as Sam Richardson and Leslie Jones.

What can fans expect from “Hocus Pocus 2”?

“Hocus Pocus 2” is expected to continue the story of the Sanderson sisters, who are resurrected once again to wreak havoc on Salem. The sequel will likely feature a mix of nostalgia and fresh elements, appealing to both longtime fans and new audiences. With a talented cast and a dedicated production team, the film aims to capture the magic and charm of the original while introducing exciting new adventures.

While Thora Birch’s absence from “Hocus Pocus 2” may disappoint some fans, it is important to remember that casting decisions are often complex and influenced various factors. Nevertheless, the sequel promises to be an enchanting experience for all lovers of the Halloween classic.