Why is there no sound in Snagit video capture?

Introduction

Snagit is a popular screen capture software that allows users to capture screenshots and record videos. However, some users have reported an issue where there is no sound in their Snagit video captures. This can be frustrating, especially when trying to create tutorial videos or record important meetings. In this article, we will explore the possible reasons behind this problem and provide some solutions.

Possible Causes

There are several reasons why you may not be getting any sound in your Snagit video captures. One common cause is that the audio input is not properly configured. Snagit allows you to choose the audio source for your video recordings, and if it is set to the wrong device or muted, you won’t hear any sound. Another possible cause could be outdated audio drivers on your computer. If your drivers are not up to date, it can cause compatibility issues with Snagit and result in a lack of sound.

Solutions

To resolve the issue of no sound in Snagit video captures, there are a few steps you can take. Firstly, ensure that the audio input is correctly configured in Snagit. Open the Snagit software, go to the Capture tab, and click on the microphone icon. From there, select the appropriate audio source and make sure it is not muted. If the issue persists, try updating your audio drivers. Visit the website of your computer’s manufacturer or the audio device manufacturer to download and install the latest drivers for your system.

FAQ

Q: Why is there no sound in my Snagit video captures?

A: This could be due to incorrect audio input settings or outdated audio drivers.

Q: How can I fix the sound issue in Snagit?

A: Ensure that the audio input is properly configured in Snagit and update your audio drivers if necessary.

Q: Can I add sound to my Snagit video captures after recording?

A: Yes, you can use Snagit’s editing features to add sound to your video captures after recording.

Conclusion

The lack of sound in Snagit video captures can be a frustrating issue, but it is usually caused incorrect audio input settings or outdated audio drivers. By following the steps mentioned above, you should be able to resolve the problem and start capturing videos with sound. Remember to check your audio settings and update your drivers regularly to avoid any future issues.