Why is there no Binx in Hocus Pocus 2?

Fans of the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, were thrilled when news broke that a sequel was in the works. However, as details about Hocus Pocus 2 emerge, one burning question remains: Why is there no Binx in the highly anticipated sequel?

The Absence of Binx:

Binx, the lovable talking cat who played a pivotal role in the original film, has become an iconic character in the hearts of many fans. Portrayed actor Sean Murray, Binx was a key part of the storyline, providing both comic relief and emotional depth. His absence in Hocus Pocus 2 has left fans wondering why such a beloved character would be left out.

Director’s Vision:

According to director Anne Fletcher, the decision to exclude Binx from the sequel was a creative one. Fletcher explained that while Binx was an integral part of the first film, the story of Hocus Pocus 2 takes a different direction, focusing on new characters and plotlines. The director wanted to explore fresh ideas and introduce a new generation of characters to the Hocus Pocus universe.

FAQ:

Q: Will any of the original cast members return for Hocus Pocus 2?

A: Yes, it has been confirmed that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.

Q: Will there be any references to Binx in the sequel?

A: While Binx may not physically appear in Hocus Pocus 2, there may be subtle nods or references to the character as a way to pay homage to the original film.

Q: Will fans be disappointed the absence of Binx?

A: While some fans may be disappointed, it is important to remember that Hocus Pocus 2 is a separate story that aims to expand the Hocus Pocus universe. The absence of Binx does not diminish the potential for an exciting and entertaining sequel.

In conclusion, the absence of Binx in Hocus Pocus 2 may come as a surprise to many fans, but it is ultimately a creative decision made the director. While Binx’s absence may be felt, the sequel promises to bring new adventures and characters to the beloved Halloween franchise.