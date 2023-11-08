Why is the Sanderson Sisters’ Mouth Crooked?

In the realm of Halloween movies, few characters are as iconic as the Sanderson sisters from the cult classic film “Hocus Pocus.” Played Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the trio of witches has captivated audiences with their wickedly entertaining performances. However, one peculiar feature of the eldest sister, Winifred Sanderson, has left fans wondering: why is her mouth crooked?

The Mystery Unveiled

The crooked mouth of Winifred Sanderson is not a result of any physical deformity or makeup mishap. It is, in fact, a deliberate choice made the film’s makeup artists and Bette Midler herself. The crooked mouth serves as a visual representation of Winifred’s wickedness and adds to her overall menacing appearance. It is a subtle yet effective way to emphasize her villainous nature and create a memorable character.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Bette Midler’s mouth naturally crooked?

A: No, Bette Midler’s mouth is not naturally crooked. It was specifically altered for her portrayal of Winifred Sanderson in “Hocus Pocus.”

Q: Did the makeup artists use prosthetics to create the crooked mouth?

A: No, prosthetics were not used to create the crooked mouth. Instead, it was achieved through the clever use of makeup techniques and Bette Midler’s skillful performance.

Q: Why did they choose to make Winifred’s mouth crooked?

A: The decision to make Winifred’s mouth crooked was primarily an artistic choice. It adds to her character’s wickedness and helps create a more memorable and visually striking appearance.

Q: Are there any other reasons behind the crooked mouth?

A: While the primary reason for the crooked mouth is to enhance Winifred’s villainous persona, it also serves as a nod to classic witch depictions in folklore and literature, where witches are often portrayed with exaggerated features.

In conclusion, the crooked mouth of Winifred Sanderson in “Hocus Pocus” is a deliberate artistic choice that adds to the character’s wickedness and overall visual impact. It is not a result of any physical deformity or makeup mishap. Bette Midler’s portrayal of Winifred Sanderson, with her crooked mouth, has become an iconic part of the film and continues to captivate audiences year after year.