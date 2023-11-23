Why is the new Apple remote so thick?

In a surprising move, Apple recently unveiled its new remote control for the latest generation of Apple TV. While the sleek design and advanced features have garnered praise, many users have been left wondering why the new remote is noticeably thicker than its predecessor. This unexpected change has sparked speculation and debate among tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike.

One possible explanation for the increased thickness is the addition of a new feature called the Find My Remote. This feature allows users to locate their remote control using the Find My app on their iPhone or iPad. By making the remote slightly thicker, Apple may have been able to incorporate the necessary hardware to enable this functionality. While this may seem like a minor addition, it could prove to be a game-changer for those who frequently misplace their remote.

Another reason for the increased thickness could be the inclusion of a larger battery. The new remote boasts an impressive battery life, which Apple claims can last for months on a single charge. To achieve this extended battery life, Apple may have had to increase the size of the battery, resulting in a thicker remote. This would certainly be a welcome improvement for users tired of constantly replacing batteries or recharging their remotes.

FAQ:

Q: Will the new remote be compatible with older Apple TV models?

A: No, the new remote is specifically designed for the latest generation of Apple TV and may not be compatible with older models.

Q: Can I still use the old remote with the new Apple TV?

A: Yes, the new Apple TV is backward compatible with the previous generation remote, so you can continue using your old remote if you prefer.

Q: Does the new remote support voice control?

A: Yes, the new remote features a built-in microphone for voice control, allowing users to easily navigate and interact with their Apple TV using voice commands.

In conclusion, while the increased thickness of the new Apple remote may initially seem puzzling, it appears to be a deliberate design choice to accommodate new features and improvements. Whether it’s the addition of the Find My Remote functionality or the inclusion of a larger battery, Apple has prioritized enhancing the user experience with this latest iteration.