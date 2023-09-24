Why Has Australia’s Opinion on the Voice to Parliament Shifted?

Australia, known for its stability and lack of political passion, is not a country that changes its mind quickly. However, in less than a year, public opinion regarding the voice to parliament has shifted. Previously, a clear majority of the population supported the idea, but now only around 45% plan to vote yes in the upcoming referendum.

The media is often blamed for this shift, as certain outlets have amplified negative messages and fear around the voice to parliament. However, it is important to note that the media does not act in isolation. Journalists may unintentionally amplify extremism or misinformation when reporting on it, thereby contributing to the spread of such content. Nevertheless, these controversies and sensationalism likely do not have a significant impact on changing votes.

Australia is a country of the political center, and its media landscape reflects that. The University of Canberra’s Digital News Report found that Australian media is less polarized and partisan compared to other countries, with free-to-air television being a central source of news for most Australians. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), known for its trustworthiness, remains more popular than Sky News, even among right-wing viewers.

It is also relevant to mention that only about 17% of Australians pay for a news service, and an increasing number of people actively avoid news altogether. Australians generally harbor cynicism towards media organizations and express a desire for journalists to report only the facts.

The shift in public opinion on the voice to parliament may be attributed to several factors. The opposition from Peter Dutton, a prominent political figure, likely signaled to many Australians that this issue cannot be left solely in the hands of the political class. Additionally, the nation is currently experiencing a sour mood, with economic struggles affecting both the wealthy and less fortunate. Indigenous Australians, in particular, live with a greater sense of insecurity and danger.

As the referendum date approaches, many Australians may resent having to consider the issue at all, especially when encountering the toxicity of the debate. The toxic outbursts from the no campaign and the high-flown rhetoric from the yes campaign may even be counterproductive. The downward trend in opinion polls could be a reflection of this resentment.

In conclusion, the media’s influence on the shift in Australia’s opinion on the voice to parliament is complex and not the sole determining factor. Several other factors contribute to this change, including the involvement of prominent political figures, the current national mood, and the toxicity of the debate surrounding the issue.

