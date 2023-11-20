Why is Thanksgiving on a Thursday?

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday celebrated in the United States and Canada, but have you ever wondered why it always falls on a Thursday? The origins of this tradition can be traced back to historical and practical reasons that have shaped the holiday as we know it today.

Historical Background

Thanksgiving has its roots in a harvest festival celebrated the Pilgrims in 1621. The Pilgrims, who were early European settlers in America, held a feast to give thanks for a successful harvest and to express gratitude for their survival in the New World. This event is often considered the first Thanksgiving.

President Lincoln’s Influence

In 1863, during the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday. He declared that it should be observed on the last Thursday of November. Lincoln’s intention was to foster unity and gratitude during a time of great division and strife.

The Thursday Tradition

The choice of Thursday for Thanksgiving can be attributed to the influence of Sarah Josepha Hale, a prominent writer and editor. Hale campaigned for Thanksgiving to be celebrated on a fixed day of the week to ensure it became a regular and consistent holiday. Thursday was chosen because it allowed people to have a day off work and travel to visit family without disrupting the rest of the week.

FAQ

Q: Why is Thanksgiving always in November?

A: November was chosen for Thanksgiving because it aligns with the harvest season in North America. It is a time when crops are traditionally gathered, making it an appropriate occasion to give thanks for the abundance of food.

Q: Why is Thanksgiving not on a specific date?

A: Unlike holidays such as Christmas or New Year’s Day, which always fall on the same date, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This allows for a long weekend, as many people take the following Friday off work, creating a four-day break known as Thanksgiving weekend.

In conclusion, Thanksgiving is celebrated on a Thursday due to historical significance and practical considerations. The tradition of a Thursday celebration has endured for centuries, providing an opportunity for families and friends to come together, express gratitude, and enjoy a festive meal.