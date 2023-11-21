Why is Thanksgiving not on the 30th?

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday celebrated in the United States and Canada, but have you ever wondered why it is not always on the 30th of November? The date of Thanksgiving varies each year, and there are specific reasons behind this annual change.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. This date was established President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941, who signed a bill into law that officially declared Thanksgiving as a national holiday. Prior to this, Thanksgiving was celebrated on the last Thursday of November.

The decision to move Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday was made to extend the holiday shopping season. By having Thanksgiving earlier in the month, it allowed for a longer period of time for people to shop for Christmas gifts. This change was particularly important during the Great Depression, as it was believed that an extended shopping season would help stimulate the economy.

In Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October. The reason for this earlier date is rooted in the country’s history and climate. Canadian Thanksgiving can be traced back to European traditions of giving thanks for a bountiful harvest. Since Canada’s harvest season occurs earlier than in the United States, it makes sense for Canadians to celebrate Thanksgiving in October.

FAQ:

Q: Why does the date of Thanksgiving change each year in the United States?

A: Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November to extend the holiday shopping season.

Q: Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on a different date in Canada?

A: Canadian Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October to align with the country’s earlier harvest season.

Q: Was Thanksgiving always celebrated on the fourth Thursday in the United States?

A: No, prior to 1941, Thanksgiving was celebrated on the last Thursday of November.

Q: Why was Thanksgiving moved to the fourth Thursday in the United States?

A: The change was made to extend the holiday shopping season and stimulate the economy during the Great Depression.

In conclusion, the date of Thanksgiving varies each year due to historical and economic factors. Whether it is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States or the second Monday of October in Canada, Thanksgiving remains a time for gratitude, family gatherings, and delicious feasts.