Why is Thanksgiving not on the 17th?

Every year, on the fourth Thursday of November, families across the United States gather together to celebrate Thanksgiving. It is a time for gratitude, feasting, and spending quality time with loved ones. But have you ever wondered why Thanksgiving is not celebrated on the 17th of November? Let’s delve into the history and reasons behind this beloved holiday’s date.

The Origins of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has its roots in a harvest festival celebrated the Pilgrims in 1621. They held a three-day feast to give thanks for a successful harvest and to express gratitude for their survival in the New World. However, it wasn’t until 1863, during the American Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday to foster unity and gratitude among Americans.

The Shifting Date

Thanksgiving was initially celebrated on the last Thursday of November. However, in 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday up a week to boost the economy during the Great Depression. This decision was met with mixed reactions, with some states choosing to celebrate on the original date and others adopting the new one. This caused confusion and inconsistency across the country.

The Compromise

In 1941, Congress passed a law officially establishing Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday in November. This decision aimed to end the confusion and ensure a unified celebration nationwide. Since then, Thanksgiving has been observed on this date, allowing families to plan their gatherings and festivities accordingly.

FAQ

Q: Why did President Roosevelt change the date?

A: President Roosevelt hoped that moving Thanksgiving up a week, it would extend the holiday shopping season and stimulate the economy during the Great Depression.

Q: Why did Congress pass a law to establish the fourth Thursday as Thanksgiving?

A: The law aimed to bring consistency and unity to the celebration of Thanksgiving across the United States, ending the confusion caused different states observing different dates.

In conclusion, Thanksgiving is not celebrated on the 17th of November because of historical events and decisions made presidents and Congress. The fourth Thursday in November has become the official date for this cherished holiday, allowing families to come together and express gratitude for the blessings in their lives.