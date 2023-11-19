Why is Thanksgiving always on a Thursday?

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday celebrated millions of people in the United States and Canada. It is a time for families and friends to come together, express gratitude, and enjoy a delicious feast. But have you ever wondered why Thanksgiving is always observed on a Thursday? Let’s delve into the history and reasons behind this longstanding tradition.

The Origins of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving traces its roots back to the early 17th century when English pilgrims, known as the Pilgrims, settled in Plymouth, Massachusetts. In 1621, after a successful harvest, they held a three-day feast to give thanks for their blessings. This event is often considered the first Thanksgiving.

President Lincoln’s Proclamation

The modern-day Thanksgiving tradition in the United States can be attributed to President Abraham Lincoln. In 1863, during the midst of the Civil War, Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday. He declared that it should be observed on the last Thursday of November.

The Thursday Tradition

The choice of Thursday for Thanksgiving can be attributed to historical and practical reasons. In the 19th century, Thursday was a common day for national holidays and religious observances. Additionally, selecting Thursday, it allowed people to have a long weekend, as Friday was typically a day off for many workers.

FAQ

Q: Why is Thanksgiving not on a fixed date?

A: Thanksgiving is not on a fixed date because it is traditionally celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This ensures that it falls between November 22 and November 28.

Q: Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on different dates in Canada?

A: In Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October. This is because the harvest season occurs earlier in Canada than in the United States.

Q: Has the date of Thanksgiving ever changed?

A: Yes, there have been instances where the date of Thanksgiving was altered. In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving up a week to boost the economy during the Great Depression. However, this change was met with resistance and was eventually reverted in 1941.

In conclusion, Thanksgiving is always observed on a Thursday due to historical and practical reasons. President Lincoln’s proclamation solidified this tradition, and it has remained unchanged for over a century. So, as you gather around the table with loved ones this Thanksgiving, take a moment to appreciate the historical significance of the day and the reasons behind its Thursday observance.