Why is Succession so hard to watch?

Why Succession Leaves Viewers Squirming: The Uncomfortable Appeal of the Hit TV Show

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO drama series, has captivated audiences around the world with its gripping portrayal of a dysfunctional billionaire family vying for control of their media empire. However, despite its immense popularity, many viewers find themselves squirming in their seats while watching the show. This article explores the reasons behind the discomfort Succession elicits and why it continues to be so hard to watch.

The Unsettling Realism

One of the main reasons Succession is difficult to watch is its uncanny ability to mirror the real world. The show’s depiction of power struggles, manipulation, and moral ambiguity hits uncomfortably close to home. The characters, though fictional, bear striking resemblances to real-life figures in the corporate and political spheres. This unsettling realism forces viewers to confront the darker aspects of human nature and the consequences of unchecked ambition.

The Moral Dilemmas

Succession presents viewers with a constant barrage of moral dilemmas. The characters’ actions often blur the lines between right and wrong, leaving viewers torn between empathy and disdain. The show challenges our notions of morality and forces us to question our own values. This internal conflict can be deeply unsettling, as it exposes the complexities of human behavior and the compromises we make in pursuit of success.

The Unlikable Characters

Another reason Succession can be hard to watch is the lack of likable characters. The show’s protagonists are flawed, morally bankrupt individuals who prioritize their own interests above all else. While this makes for compelling storytelling, it can be challenging for viewers to emotionally invest in characters they find difficult to root for. However, this deliberate choice the show’s creators adds to the overall discomfort and realism of the narrative.

FAQ

Q: What is Succession?

A: Succession is an HBO drama series that follows the Roy family, a wealthy and dysfunctional clan, as they battle for control of their media conglomerate.

Q: Why is Succession hard to watch?

A: Succession is hard to watch due to its unsettling realism, moral dilemmas, and lack of likable characters. The show forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about power, ambition, and human nature.

Q: Is Succession based on real events?

A: While Succession is a work of fiction, it draws inspiration from real-life corporate and political power struggles.

Q: Why is Succession so popular despite being uncomfortable to watch?

A: Succession’s popularity stems from its compelling storytelling, exceptional performances, and its ability to provoke thought and discussion about the darker aspects of society.

Conclusion

Succession’s ability to make viewers squirm in their seats is a testament to its powerful storytelling and thought-provoking themes. By presenting uncomfortable truths about power, morality, and human nature, the show challenges viewers to confront their own values and beliefs. While it may be hard to watch at times, Succession’s uncomfortable appeal is what makes it a standout series in today’s television landscape.